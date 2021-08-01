Tiger claims Olympic medal

By Staff Reports | August 1, 2021 11:30 am ET

A former Clemson student-athlete won an Olympic medal this weekend.

Patricia Mamona was on the Clemson women’s track and field team from 2007-11.

She claimed a silver medal for Portugal in the women’s triple jump on Sunday with a jump of 15.01 meters at the Tokyo Summer Olympics.

Congratulations, Patricia‼️ Amazing accomplishment for the former Tiger🐯 🇵🇹🧡💜🙌 https://t.co/dwiPd36qHi — Clemson Track & Field 🐾 (@ClemsonTrackXC) August 1, 2021

—Photo courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!