Tiger claims Olympic medal

August 1, 2021 11:30 am

A former Clemson student-athlete won an Olympic medal this weekend.

Patricia Mamona was on the Clemson women’s track and field team from 2007-11.

She claimed a silver medal for Portugal in the women’s triple jump on Sunday with a jump of 15.01 meters at the Tokyo Summer Olympics.

Photo courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications

