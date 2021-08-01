Tiger claims Olympic medal

A former Clemson student-athlete won an Olympic medal this weekend.
Patricia Mamona was on the Clemson women’s track and field team from 2007-11.
She claimed a silver medal for Portugal in the women’s triple jump on Sunday with a jump of 15.01 meters at the Tokyo Summer Olympics.
Congratulations, Patricia‼️ Amazing accomplishment for the former Tiger🐯 🇵🇹🧡💜🙌 https://t.co/dwiPd36qHi
— Clemson Track & Field 🐾 (@ClemsonTrackXC) August 1, 2021
—Photo courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications
