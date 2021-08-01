What They Are Saying: Lawrence the buzz in Jacksonville

By Robert MacRae | August 1, 2021 8:15 am ET

No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence has taken Jacksonville by storm. The city is electric with camp underway and excited for the future with Lawrence as the leader.

In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said about Lawrence on Twitter.

First practice in the books. Trevor Lawrence is good at football. #breaking — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) July 28, 2021

Trevor Lawrence throwing rockets to Laviska Shenault Jr. 🚀 We love to see it. (via @Jaguars) pic.twitter.com/bqkViJq6bt — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) July 29, 2021

Trevor Lawrence finds Tim Tebow for a TD. The connection is real. 😅pic.twitter.com/8sTgmDheM8 — Action Network NFL (@ActionNetNFL) July 30, 2021

Top-5 highest-selling rookie jerseys, per @NFLPA 💰 1. Justin Fields, Bears QB

💰 2. Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars QB

💰 3. Micah Parsons, Cowboys LB

💰 4. Najee Harris, Steelers RB

💰 5. Trey Lance, 49ers QB pic.twitter.com/eyUJYIaAfy — PFF College (@PFF_College) July 29, 2021

You’ll read this tons of times today on Twitter. I don’t care. Watching Trevor Lawrence throw a football. … wow! I’m not embellishing. Just … wow. — Frank Frangie (@Frank_Frangie) July 28, 2021

Trevor Lawrence ➡️ Laviska Shenault Jr. He really showed out with that one-handed grab 👀 (via @Jaguars) pic.twitter.com/eKs6kZyYl9 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) July 31, 2021

Main two takeaways from first day of #Jaguars training camp practices: Florida is hot and Trevor Lawrence can sling the hell out of a football. — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) July 28, 2021

Trevor Lawrence met with loud cheers as he runs onto the field. pic.twitter.com/DXeBDVAKaA — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) July 29, 2021

The zip on the ball from @Trevorlawrencee is the best I’ve ever seen from a QB in person. Truly a beautiful sight to see. pic.twitter.com/tHDycuwCWP — Lauren Brooks (@1010XLLauren) July 28, 2021