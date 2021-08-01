What They Are Saying: Lawrence the buzz in Jacksonville

No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence has taken Jacksonville by storm. The city is electric with camp underway and excited for the future with Lawrence as the leader.
In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said about Lawrence on Twitter.
First practice in the books. Trevor Lawrence is good at football. #breaking
Trevor Lawrence throwing rockets to Laviska Shenault Jr. 🚀
We love to see it.
(via @Jaguars) pic.twitter.com/bqkViJq6bt
Trevor Lawrence finds Tim Tebow for a TD. The connection is real. 😅pic.twitter.com/8sTgmDheM8
Top-5 highest-selling rookie jerseys, per @NFLPA
💰 1. Justin Fields, Bears QB
💰 2. Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars QB
💰 3. Micah Parsons, Cowboys LB
💰 4. Najee Harris, Steelers RB
💰 5. Trey Lance, 49ers QB pic.twitter.com/eyUJYIaAfy
You’ll read this tons of times today on Twitter. I don’t care.
Watching Trevor Lawrence throw a football. … wow! I’m not embellishing.
Just … wow.
Trevor Lawrence ➡️ Laviska Shenault Jr.
He really showed out with that one-handed grab 👀
(via @Jaguars) pic.twitter.com/eKs6kZyYl9
Main two takeaways from first day of #Jaguars training camp practices: Florida is hot and Trevor Lawrence can sling the hell out of a football.
We’re cooking up something special in #DUUUVAL@Trevorlawrencee pic.twitter.com/TMAizpC2Kx
“Ew” 🤣🤣🤣😩 lemme hold dat @Trevorlawrencee pic.twitter.com/2zzYdXHnbU
Trevor Lawrence met with loud cheers as he runs onto the field. pic.twitter.com/DXeBDVAKaA
The zip on the ball from @Trevorlawrencee is the best I’ve ever seen from a QB in person. Truly a beautiful sight to see. pic.twitter.com/tHDycuwCWP
Training Camp Buzz: Gardner Minshew takes first reps at QB over Trevor Lawrence at Jaguars practicehttps://t.co/MYT7Vads4b pic.twitter.com/0f90Nei5ZN
🥲🥲🥲
First training camp ✅@Trevorlawrencee#DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/te6P6stGCa
