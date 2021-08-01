What They Are Saying: Lawrence the buzz in Jacksonville

August 1, 2021 8:15 am

No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence has taken Jacksonville by storm.  The city is electric with camp underway and excited for the future with Lawrence as the leader.

In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said about Lawrence on Twitter.

