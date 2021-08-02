4-star Texas WR 'even hungrier' for Clemson offer after visit

This Texas four-star wide receiver has been waiting to make his way up to Clemson for quite some time now.

Del Valle (TX.) 2023 WR Braylon James got that opportunity on Friday.

Had an EXTREMELY great time at Clemson University! Wanna give huge thanks to @Coach_Grisham and the rest of the staff for hosting me and my family today!🧡💜🐅 pic.twitter.com/mn2MILXYrF — Braylon James (@braylon_james14) July 30, 2021

James has formed a close, personal connection with Clemson wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham and finally got the chance to meet him in person.

He surely enjoyed his time at Clemson and caught up with The Clemson Insider regarding his first time in Tiger Town.

“No offer yet, but it makes me even more hungry,” James said. “I got a chance to meet Coach Swinney and the rest of the coaching staff. It was super intimate and me and my family really enjoyed our time.”

James will be back. He’s definitely coming out for a game this season, he said.

