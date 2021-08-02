4-star Texas WR 'even hungrier' for Clemson offer after visit

4-star Texas WR 'even hungrier' for Clemson offer after visit

Recruiting

4-star Texas WR 'even hungrier' for Clemson offer after visit

By August 2, 2021 3:16 pm

By |

This Texas four-star wide receiver has been waiting to make his way up to Clemson for quite some time now.

Del Valle (TX.) 2023 WR Braylon James got that opportunity on Friday.

James has formed a close, personal connection with Clemson wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham and finally got the chance to meet him in person.

He surely enjoyed his time at Clemson and caught up with The Clemson Insider regarding his first time in Tiger Town.

“No offer yet, but it makes me even more hungry,” James said. “I got a chance to meet Coach Swinney and the rest of the coaching staff. It was super intimate and me and my family really enjoyed our time.”

James will be back. He’s definitely coming out for a game this season, he said.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!

, , , Recruiting

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

2hr

A tweet surfaced on Monday that claimed Clemson and Florida State contacted the SEC about pursuing membership in the future. The Clemson Insider reached out to officials in the Clemson athletic department (…)

8hr

Two former Clemson women’s track and field athletes claimed Olympic medals on Sunday in Tokyo. The day started with Patricia Mamoa’s silver medal in the women’s triple jump for Portugal and finished with (…)

9hr

Allison Kwolek has been named Clemson’s first Women’s Lacrosse head coach, athletic director Dan Radakovich announced Monday. Earlier this summer, the university announced the planned addition of the new (…)

10hr

Clemson has picked up a new commitment from a prospect in the Class of 2022. Nathan Dvorsky, a right-handed pitcher/first baseman from Suwanee, Ga., announced his commitment to the Tigers’ baseball (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home