Another former Tiger claims Olympic medal

Two former Clemson women’s track and field athletes claimed Olympic medals on Sunday in Tokyo.

The day started with Patricia Mamoa’s silver medal in the women’s triple jump for Portugal and finished with former Tiger Keni Harrison winning a silver medal in the women’s 100 meter hurdles.

Harrison started her college career at Clemson in 2012 before she transferred to Kentucky. While with the Tigers she won an ACC championship in the 400-meter hurdles and was a member of the 4 X 400 relay team.

We started the day with a former Clemson womens track athlete winning a Silver Medal (Patricia Mamona) and end the day with a former Clemson womens track athlete winning a Silver Medal (Keni Harrison). — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) August 2, 2021

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks