Another former Tiger claims Olympic medal

Another former Tiger claims Olympic medal

Olympic

Another former Tiger claims Olympic medal

By August 2, 2021 10:15 am

By |

Two former Clemson women’s track and field athletes claimed Olympic medals on Sunday in Tokyo.

The day started with Patricia Mamoa’s silver medal in the women’s triple jump for Portugal and finished with former Tiger Keni Harrison winning a silver medal in the women’s 100 meter hurdles.

Harrison started her college career at Clemson in 2012 before she transferred to Kentucky. While with the Tigers she won an ACC championship in the 400-meter hurdles and was a member of the 4 X 400 relay team.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , , , , Olympic, Track and Field

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

4hr

Allison Kwolek has been named Clemson’s first Women’s Lacrosse head coach, athletic director Dan Radakovich announced Monday. Earlier this summer, the university announced the planned addition of the new (…)

5hr

Clemson has picked up a new commitment from a prospect in the Class of 2022. Nathan Dvorsky, a right-handed pitcher/first baseman from Suwanee, Ga., announced his commitment to the Tigers’ baseball (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home