Clemson puts SEC rumor to bed

A tweet surfaced on Monday that claimed Clemson and Florida State contacted the SEC about pursuing membership in the future.

The Clemson Insider reached out to officials in the Clemson athletic department and a spokesman told us the report is inaccurate.

“There is no truth to the report that Clemson University has been in contact with the Southeastern Conference regarding membership,” a Clemson spokesman said.

The report in a Tweet from ESPN Upstate’s Marc Ryan claimed the Tigers and Seminoles reached out to the SEC about pursuing membership. But that the SEC was concerned the two school did not bring much to the table.

Per a reliable source, Clemson+Florida State have reached out to the SEC about joining the conference. The SEC is concerned that streaming numbers for Clemson+Florida State don't bring what Oklahoma+Texas do. Notre Dame is the only "free agent" left that would "add to the pot." — Marc Ryan (@MarcRyanOnAir) August 2, 2021

Obviously Clemson and Florida State are tied to the ACC’s Grant of Rights agreement until 2036. And the Greenville-Spartanburg television market is the No. 2 market for college football per capita.

Also Notre Dame is contractually obligated to join the ACC if it pursues conference membership in football.

