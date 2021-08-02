Lawrence already making strides with Jags

Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is already making strides with his new team in Jacksonville.

The first-round pick spoke with the media this weekend following his first week of training camp with the Jaguars. Lawrence was confident in the strides he has made thus far, but knows he still has a lot of work to do between now and the start of his rookie season this fall.

“It was a good week — yeah I felt like I definitely made a lot of strides, individually but as an offense and a team since the spring, you can kind of see everyone getting comfortable and learning the system,” Lawrence said. “It was a really good week. I didn’t have the best day today, but that’s what training camp is about — working out the kinks and really just owning our offense in the situations that were going in and against.”