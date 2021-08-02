Top Palmetto State recruit has a 'strong relationship in the works' with Clemson

Clemson continues to keep tabs on a local product, who also happens to be one of the nation’s best offensive tackles.

Mount Pleasant (S.C.) Oceanside Collegiate Academy four-star Monroe Freeling has remained in constant contact with the Tigers since he was officially offered a scholarship last month.

Freeling (6-7, 280) is the No. 3 offensive tackle in the nation and No. 43 overall prospect in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports’ recruiting rankings.

The Clemson Insider caught up with Freeling regarding his current recruitment and what he’s been hearing from the Tigers lately.

Freeling spoke with Clemson offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Tony Elliott on Sunday. Right now, he’s planning on getting up to the Clemson-Georgia game on Sept. 4.

Beyond that, the two just chatted about how life is going.

“It’s been really good,” Freeling said of his budding relationship with Elliott and the rest of Clemson’s coaching staff. “I’m sure we are both preparing for our season, so we really haven’t chatted much. I’m happy that I have the chance to get up there to watch a game and be a part of the Clemson family this fall! In other words, I feel like I have a strong relationship with them in the works!”

Freeling was on Clemson’s campus earlier this summer for the final day of Dabo Swinney Camp. He had an opportunity to camp with two of Clemson’s Class of 2022 verbal commits in Strongsville (Oh.) four-star Blake Miller and Greenville (S.C.) four-star Collin Sadler.

Freeling and his teammate Jacob Ashley, a UNCC commit, immediately hit it off with Miller and Sadler.

“Collin and Blake are both great guys,” he said. “We got along quite well, even though we just met. I’m excited to see how they do this season.

What is Freeling looking for in a school at the next level?

“What I’ve learned throughout my high school football experience so far is that culture is one of the most important, if not the most important aspect to a championship-caliber program,” Freeling said. “You can have all the talent in the world, but culture really impacts the team’s performance. I really think culture will be a big thing of mine.

“As well as the feel of the college itself. I want to feel like I really belong and vibe with the surroundings and feel of the place. I really hold myself accountable in school for my grades. I really think high-class academics will play a big role in deciding my school decision. Everyone says it, ‘it’s not a four-year decision, it’s a 40-year decision!’”

Freeling described himself as a hard-working player. He strives to do anything that will make him a better player, even if he has to suffer a little bit. Simply put, Freeling wants to be the best at what he does and is going to do whatever it takes to achieve just that.

“I think my biggest strength is my athleticism,” he said. “I play basketball, so having really quick feet helps me be an athletic lineman. I push myself to compete with the skill and not make the excuse, ‘I’m a lineman.’ My flexibility from yoga has helped me too, being able to feel my body and where I’m tight or where things hurt has helped me on the field and in injury prevention. I thank my mom for that one!”

This season, Freeling is really looking to perfect his craft. He’s built up a lot of strength over the course of the offseason. Now, it’s time to gather that strength and apply some technique to it, he said. Freeling also wants to win a state championship this year, hoping his school starts to earn the respect it deserves.

Freeling took his one and only visit down to Georgia this past weekend. He could only fit in one visit because his practices for the season began this past Friday.

The next time Freeling will be at Clemson will hopefully be for a game. He’ll be in Charlotte for the season opener, but he’s still looking to make it back to Tiger Town sometime this upcoming season.

