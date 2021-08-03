4-star Michigan offensive lineman started liking Tigers because of Watson, Swinney

Clemson continues to keep tabs on this Class of 2023 prospect.

West Bloomfield (Mich.) High School four-star Amir Herring has pinpointed the Tigers as a school that’s high on his list, even though he doesn’t currently hold an offer.

Herring (6-5, 280) is the nation’s No. 2 interior offensive lineman prospect and No. 2 recruit in the state of Michigan, according to 247Sports’ recruiting rankings.

That lack of an offer hasn’t dissuaded Herring, who told The Clemson Insider that Clemson has communicated with him that they’re still evaluating him.

Herring continues to keep a very strong relationship with Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell and offensive analyst Thomas Austin.

“My relationship with Coach Caldwell and Coach Austin is really good,” he said. “They’re both really good coaches.”

Even though he hails from the Great Lakes State, Herring has always been quite fond of the Tigers. He grew up in Michigan finding himself pulling for Clemson because of a certain National Championship winning quarterback and his head coach.

“My first impression of Clemson was great,” Hering said. “The coaching staff treated me and my family well the whole time there. Clemson was a school that I started liking because of Deshaun Watson and Coach Swinney. My relationship with Coach Caldwell and the rest of the offensive staff is really good.”

Herring has communicated with Clemson’s staff regarding a potential visit to a game this upcoming season, so the big Michigan lineman is hoping to get back to Tiger Town.

In the meantime, Herring took unofficial visits to Southern Cal and Michigan State during the quiet period.

Earlier this summer, Herring, of course, camped at Swinney Camp and visited Ohio State, Michigan, Notre Dame, LSU, Auburn, Alabama and Northwestern.

He currently holds 15 scholarships with 13 of them coming from Power 5 programs, like Michigan, Arizona State, Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Maryland Michigan State, Mizzou, Ole Miss, Penn State, Pitt, Purdue and Syracuse.

