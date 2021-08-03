As new season draws near, Tigers’ excitement amps up for Georgia

Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte seats a little more than 75,000 fans. The people that run the Duke’s Mayo Kickoff Classic are expecting the 75,000-plus stadium to be completely full when Clemson and Georgia meet on Sept. 4 to kick off their 2021 seasons.

Clemson linebacker James Skalski cannot wait.

“Life is going back to normal, and we are about to be playing in a stadium full of fans,” the super senior said.

Clemson and Georgia have both sold out their allotted 27,500 tickets and the rest of the 20,000 seats have also been accounted for. ESPN’s College GameDay—college football’s No. 1 pregame show—also announced it will be in the Queen City for the renewal for one of the South’s most intense rivalries.

After last year, when no SEC team played an out-of-conference game in the regular season due to the pandemic, college football fans cannot wait to see the Tigers and Bulldogs get after it. Clemson and Georgia have not met on the gridiron in seven years.

Skalski said this is the kind of game that really gets the blood pumping, especially to start a new season.

“So, let’s do what we always do. Let’s sell out. Let’s put in the work and let’s put on a show in the fall for thousands and millions of people that we know we have done in the past,” he said. “Last year was weird, but it is time now. We are ready to get going, again. We are all really excited to do that.”

It should help that the Tigers and Bulldogs are both expected to be in the Associated Press’ preseason top 5, which will be released later this month. The long-time rivals have never met before when both were ranked inside the top 5 at the same time.

Obviously, given the magnitude of the game and what is at stake, the winner will likely have an inside track at one of the four spots in the College Football Playoff.

“I love the big games,” Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei said. “They are a great team. It is a great program. They have a great defense. I am super excited to be able to play them. It is going to be a great game.”

Clemson will begin fall camp on Friday.

