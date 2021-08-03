Clemson offensive lineman injured

Clemson offensive lineman injured

Football

Clemson offensive lineman injured

By August 3, 2021 8:54 pm

By |

Clemson will be without one of their offensive lineman for the foreseeable future.  The announcement was confirmed by the player Tuesday night.

Tigers redshirt sophomore guard Tayquon Johnson announced via social media that he tore his pectoral muscle and underwent surgery this past Friday.

“Good afternoon, If you haven’t heard yet I had surgery last Friday for a torn peck,” Johnson wrote in a Twitter post on Tuesday night. “As far as recovery time I’m not sure how long I will be out but looking forward to the road to recover. Thank you for your support and love.”

After making the transition from the defensive line in the 2020 offseason, Johnson played in 86 snaps over the course of 11 games.

In the meantime, Clemson’s offensive line depth chart has taken a bit of a hit with fall camp on the horizon.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!

, , , Football, Hero

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

47m

Clemson has picked up a new commitment from a prospect in the Class of 2023. Aidan Knaak, a right-handed pitcher from Fort Myers, Fla., announced his commitment to the Tigers’ baseball program via social (…)

2hr

Trevor Lawrence struggled at Jaguars training camp on Monday as he threw three interceptions. But his teammate and fellow Clemson standout Travis Etienne stood up for Lawrence in his post practice (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home