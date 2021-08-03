Clemson offensive lineman injured

Clemson will be without one of their offensive lineman for the foreseeable future. The announcement was confirmed by the player Tuesday night.

Tigers redshirt sophomore guard Tayquon Johnson announced via social media that he tore his pectoral muscle and underwent surgery this past Friday.

“Good afternoon, If you haven’t heard yet I had surgery last Friday for a torn peck,” Johnson wrote in a Twitter post on Tuesday night. “As far as recovery time I’m not sure how long I will be out but looking forward to the road to recover. Thank you for your support and love.”

After making the transition from the defensive line in the 2020 offseason, Johnson played in 86 snaps over the course of 11 games.

In the meantime, Clemson’s offensive line depth chart has taken a bit of a hit with fall camp on the horizon.

