Minnesota Class of 2022 prospect was 'surprised' by recent Clemson offer

This Class of 2022 prospect finally got the offer he was waiting for when Clemson called on July 28.

Osseo (Minn.) Osseo Senior High School’s Joshua Ola-Joseph received an official scholarship offer from Clemson late last month after he has shot up over the course of the past couple of months.

“I had been talking to them for a while, but it was nice getting that offer,” Ola-Joseph told The Clemson Insider. “It was still surprising. They’ve been recruiting me for a while now.”

Clemson has been watching Ola-Joseph since the end of his junior season. He’s not sure entirely what made them finally pull the trigger on an official offer, but he’s put together quite the display of basketball this summer, which has led to his recruitment heating up.

“I’m cool with the head coach, the assistant coaches, everybody on the staff is pretty cool,” he said regarding his relationship with Clemson and its coaching staff. “I have a good relationship with everyone on the staff.”

Ola-Joseph’s junior season got cut short because some players on his roster came down with Covid. This opportunity for him to be back on the recruiting trail has enabled his recruitment to take off. He didn’t have any offers before the start of the summer.

He’s since picked up offers from Texas A&M, Loyola (Chi.), Cal Poly, New Mexico, Colorado State, in addition to his Clemson offer.

“It feels really good,” Ola-Joseph said. “Getting the opportunity to show that I’m a good player, that I deserve these offers, was really nice.”

As far as his recruitment is concerned, Ola-Joseph is still at the crux of things. He’s still trying to figure out where he wants to go, which means some visits could be on the horizon. He’s most likely going to take an official visit to Clemson, he told TCI.

At the next level, Ola-Joseph is looking for a good relationship with the coaching staff and a place he feels his game would fit in the best — a fast-paced offense and a school with great academics.

Ola-Joseph is quite familiar with Clemson since they’ve been recruiting him for some time now.

He thinks he’d fit into head coach Brad Brownell’s system, but he would have to get a better understanding from Clemson’s coaching staff about how they would want to play him.

“I feel like I do everything, ” he said. “I’m the missing piece of the puzzle that helps the team win. I rebound, I shoot, I play defense, I guard every position. I feel like I just don’t bring one thing to the table, I bring everything to the table that can help the team win.”

With that being said, what does Clemson like about his game?

“I’m like the junkyard dog, I work my [expletive] off,” Ola-Joseph added. “They like how much I improved my game. They think that I can keep going, keep getting better. The sky’s the limit.”

Ola-Joseph considers his strength to be on the defensive end. He can guard every position 1-5, so most colleges don’t know what position he is in on the court.

While Ola-Joseph is listed as a small forward, he’s truly a positionless player on the court.

“I don’t think I have a position,” he said. “I think I’m just a basketball player. I can play any position the coach puts me in. If I need to play the 4, I post up strong or if I need to play the 2, I handle the ball pretty well, I shoot the ball pretty well, I can pass and have a good feel for the game.”

