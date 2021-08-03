Swinney checking in on his former players

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney took an opportunity to check on his former quarterback and running back before the Tigers start fall camp on Friday.

Mia O’Brien from First Coast News snagged a picture of Swinney walking around the Jaguars’ practice field during training camp on Tuesday.

He traveled down to Jacksonville to see Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne preparing for their first NFL seasons.

Was late to snapping a pic but Dabo Swinney has arrived at #Jaguars Camp #DUUUVAL | @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/pssWzmMDAY — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) August 3, 2021

