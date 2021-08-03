Swinney checking in on his former players

Swinney checking in on his former players

By August 3, 2021 1:50 pm

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney took an opportunity to check on his former quarterback and running back before the Tigers start fall camp on Friday.

Mia O’Brien from First Coast News snagged a picture of Swinney walking around the Jaguars’ practice field during training camp on Tuesday.

He traveled down to Jacksonville to see Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne preparing for their first NFL seasons.

