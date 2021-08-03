Watson missing from Texans' first padded practice

Football

By August 3, 2021 12:00 pm

The Texans were missing an integral piece of their offense in their first padded practice of training camp on Monday.

Houston’s quarterback Deshaun Watson was notably missing from the field and could be seen getting his foot checked out by medical staff on the sidelines.

