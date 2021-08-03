Watson missing from Texans' first padded practice

The Texans were missing an integral piece of their offense in their first padded practice of training camp on Monday.

Houston’s quarterback Deshaun Watson was notably missing from the field and could be seen getting his foot checked out by medical staff on the sidelines.

Deshaun Watson not at Texans' first padded practice as QB deals with lingering minor injury (per @RapSheet)https://t.co/GUnFD6qQpQ pic.twitter.com/kBpGA6vhrs — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) August 3, 2021