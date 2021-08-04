Clemson releases COVID-19 protocols for fall semester

Clemson University released its updated COVID-19 protocols for students, faculty and staff for the fall semester on Wednesday afternoon.

“The commitment and sacrifices of our Clemson students, faculty, and staff to the collective well-being over the past year and a half have been nothing short of remarkable, and we know that spirit will continue during the 2021-22 academic year,” university president Jim Clements said in a letter to students, faculty and staff.

“While we all had hoped this pandemic would be behind us when we arrived in August, it is clear the Delta variant has changed the dynamics and heightened our need for continued diligence to protect our students, faculty and staff.”

The updated measures include a return to full capacity classrooms, a strong recommendation for masking regardless of vaccination and continued testing.

Face coverings are also required in medical facilities and on public transportation on campus.

The university announced two vaccination clinics for returning students and faculty from Aug. 9-14 and Aug. 16-21.

The university also requires a negative COVID-19 test before arrival to campus regardless of vaccination status and a negative test every seven days for students, faculty and staff.

More details about the protocols can be found on Clemson University’s official website.

