Powell doing 'hell of a job' for Chiefs

Former Clemson standout Cornell Powell received high praise from his offensive coordinator after training camp on Tuesday.

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy was asked about the former Tiger and tight end Noah Gray and praised their hard work despite the expected rookie mistakes.

“Those guys are working hard everyday and doing a hell of a job,” Bieniemy said in his press conference. “Are they right where we need them to be? Not quite but I will say this every day they are improving on something.”

“Now are they making mistakes? Yes, mistakes happen and like I said you want to encourage them because like I said when they do make a mistake it’s not about that particular play. It’s about what they are going to do the next time they get out there,” he said.

Kansas City drafted Powell in the fifth round with the 181st pick of this year’s NFL Draft.

In the wake of injuries in the wide receiver room at Clemson, Powell stepped up for a breakthrough senior year asserting himself as one of Trevor Lawrence’s premier targets. He caught 53 passes for 882 yards and seven touchdowns in his fifth and final season as a Tiger.

And he is already making a splash with his determination and playmaking ability.

Cornell Powell with a great catchpic.twitter.com/4kdgzsEbod — Chiefs Core (@ChiefsCore) August 4, 2021

“The good news is both those guys are working their tails off,” Bieniemy said. “They’ve found a way to make plays each and every day. So what we want them to continue to do is just strive to be at their best.”

The Chiefs open the preseason in San Francisco against the 49ers on Aug. 14 at 8:30 p.m.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!