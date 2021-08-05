How much will Trevor Lawrence play in preseason?

How much will Trevor Lawrence play in preseason?

Football

How much will Trevor Lawrence play in preseason?

By August 5, 2021 8:36 am

By |

In just over a week Jacksonville Jaguars will have their first preseason game.  As No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence prepares for his first season head coach Urban Meyer must decide how much to play his franchise quarterback.

Meyer will look to his staff when it is time to make the decision.  Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell and passing game coordinator Brian Schottenheimer will help Meyer determine the appropriate playing time.

“There’s a reason why I hired Bevell and Schottenheimer; they’re veteran quarterback coaches at this level.  Also veteran quarterback coaches with experience coaching young players. So, we have not had that dialogue yet. It’s all about, today was about red zone. That will come at the appropriate time, but I’m going to lean heavily on those guys,” Meyer said to NFL media on Wednesday.

The spotlight couldn’t be any brighter on Lawrence as he carries the hopes of Jacksonville on his shoulders.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!

, , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

5hr

CLEMSON, S.C. – United Soccer Coaches released its pre-season rankings, and Clemson Women’s Soccer comes in at No. 7 in the poll. Clemson is one of only two schools in the nation that are in the top (…)

19hr

Former Clemson standout Cornell Powell received high praise from his offensive coordinator after training camp on Tuesday. Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy was asked about the former Tiger and tight (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home