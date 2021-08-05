How much will Trevor Lawrence play in preseason?

In just over a week Jacksonville Jaguars will have their first preseason game. As No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence prepares for his first season head coach Urban Meyer must decide how much to play his franchise quarterback.

Meyer will look to his staff when it is time to make the decision. Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell and passing game coordinator Brian Schottenheimer will help Meyer determine the appropriate playing time.

“There’s a reason why I hired Bevell and Schottenheimer; they’re veteran quarterback coaches at this level. Also veteran quarterback coaches with experience coaching young players. So, we have not had that dialogue yet. It’s all about, today was about red zone. That will come at the appropriate time, but I’m going to lean heavily on those guys,” Meyer said to NFL media on Wednesday.

The spotlight couldn’t be any brighter on Lawrence as he carries the hopes of Jacksonville on his shoulders.

