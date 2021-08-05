Results are in from Clemson's weigh-in

Clemson football reported for its unofficial start of fall camp on Thursday and with that comes the annual “BIG Weigh-In.”
The Tigers gathered in the weight room at the Allen N. Reeves Football Complex as official weights were officially recorded.
Here are those figures as fall camp kicks off tomorrow afternoon.
|FIRST NAME
|LAST NAME
|WEIGHT
|Ajou
|Ajou
|224
|Davis
|Allen
|250
|Sergio
|Allen
|230
|Michael
|Becker
|188
|LaVonta
|Bentley
|236
|Will
|Blackston
|252
|Matt
|Bockhorst
|317
|Will
|Boggs
|285
|Andrew
|Booth
|201
|Bryan
|Bresee
|302
|Jake
|Briningstool
|233
|Will
|Brown
|191
|DeMonte
|Capehart
|309
|Barrett
|Carter
|226
|Holden
|Caspersen
|213
|Quinn
|Castner
|140
|Joseph
|Charleston
|204
|Beaux
|Collins
|203
|Dacari
|Collins
|216
|David
|Cote
|220
|Mac
|Cranford
|285
|Jackson
|Crosby
|172
|Fred
|Davis
|190
|Tyler
|Davis
|298
|Cade
|Denhoff
|255
|Lyn-J
|Dixon
|194
|Carson
|Donnelly
|201
|Colby
|Doolittle
|210
|Michel
|Dukes
|198
|Hampton
|Earle
|193
|Joey
|Eddis
|193
|Nick
|Eddis
|275
|Jacob
|Edwards
|287
|James
|Edwards
|290
|Sage
|Ennis
|236
|Riggs
|Faulkenberry
|200
|Justin
|Foster
|270
|Braden
|Galloway
|244
|Mario
|Goodrich
|190
|Connor
|Graham
|282
|Hamp
|Greene
|181
|Malcolm
|Greene
|195
|Hunter
|Helms
|210
|Jacob
|Hendricks
|164
|K.J.
|Henry
|265
|Tye
|Herbstreit
|172
|Trent
|Howard
|292
|Zach
|Jackson
|200
|Darnell
|Jefferies
|290
|Tayquon
|Johnson
|352
|Sheridan
|Jones
|186
|Frank
|Ladson
|205
|Jaelyn
|Lay
|261
|Tristan
|Leigh
|315
|Ryan
|Linthicum
|299
|Ty
|Lucas
|227
|Jack
|Maddox
|234
|Phil
|Mafah
|222
|Keith
|Maguire
|234
|Matthew
|Maloney
|212
|Justin
|Mascoll
|260
|Armon
|Mason
|211
|Max
|May
|199
|Mitchell
|Mayes
|310
|Bubba
|McAtee
|205
|Jack
|McCall
|177
|Evan
|McCutchen
|233
|Jordan
|McFadden
|310
|Zac
|McIntosh
|276
|Matt
|McMahan
|227
|Kevin
|McNeal
|195
|R.J.
|Mickens
|205
|Reed
|Morrissey
|201
|Hogan
|Morton
|160
|Andrew
|Mukuba
|188
|Myles
|Murphy
|276
|Peter
|Nearn
|198
|Joseph
|Ngata
|224
|Ruke
|Orhorhoro
|294
|Kobe
|Pace
|211
|Payton
|Page
|334
|Walker
|Parks
|306
|Kane
|Patterson
|234
|Zaire
|Patterson
|252
|Dietrick
|Pennington
|338
|Jalyn
|Phillips
|207
|Taisun
|Phommachanh
|227
|Banks
|Pope
|251
|B.T.
|Potter
|190
|Luke
|Price
|230
|Will
|Putnam
|303
|Klayton
|Randolph
|262
|Hunter
|Rayburn
|320
|Darien
|Rencher
|197
|Etinosa
|Reuben
|286
|Tristen
|Rigby
|201
|Andrew
|Roberts
|225
|Justyn
|Ross
|202
|Wise
|Segars
|198
|Will
|Shipley
|203
|Trenton
|Simpson
|235
|James
|Skalski
|239
|Baylon
|Spector
|239
|Brannon
|Spector
|190
|Will
|Spiers
|231
|Troy
|Stellato
|198
|Aidan
|Swanson
|173
|Drew
|Swinney
|186
|Will
|Swinney
|188
|Kevin
|Swint
|255
|Marcus
|Tate
|327
|Will
|Taylor
|175
|Paul
|Tchio
|311
|Xavier
|Thomas
|264
|Ray
|Thornton
|207
|Jeremiah
|Trotter
|226
|Mason
|Trotter
|285
|Bryn
|Tucker
|323
|Nolan
|Turner
|207
|D.J.
|Uiagalelei
|247
|Regan
|Upshaw
|245
|Jake
|Venables
|243
|Tyler
|Venables
|207
|Jonathan
|Weitz
|190
|Nate
|Wiggins
|182
|Billy
|Wiles
|216
|E.J.
|Williams
|195
|Greg
|Williams
|261
|John
|Williams
|303
|Tré
|Williams
|302
|Lannden
|Zanders
|217
— courtesy of Clemson Athletics Communications