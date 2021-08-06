Clemson in good shape with vaccinations

Clemson is in good shape entering fall camp in terms of vaccination percentage.

This past week the NCAA released protocols for teams that differentiated testing requirements for student-athletes based on vaccinsation status.

The Clemson Insider also learned the ACC will release new COVID-19 guidelines in the next week that include testing incentives for teams who reach the 85-percent vaccination threshold.

Head coach Dabo Swinney reported that the Tigers are nearing the 85-percent mark and will be there in the next week-plus.

“We are right there at that 85-percent, I want to say we are at 83 or 84-percent we still have a couple of guys who are planning to get vaccinated this weekend,” Swinney said before the start of fall camp. “We are in a really good spot and I’m proud of our guys and our team for how they’ve responded.”

Swinney also stressed the importance of mitigation strategies that differ based on how many players are vaccinated in each position group.

“Absolutely we have protocols in place, I don’t want to call anybody out but if you have a whole position group and one guy that’s not vaccinated no big deal,” Swinney said. “But if you have one position group with 12 and eight of them are vaccinated you have to make sure that you can mitigate that properly.”

He credited his players for their decision making that will help the Tigers stay healthy as they approach the start of 2021 season.

“We are in a good spot and guys have done a really good job and I’m excited to get going.”

