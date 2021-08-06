ESPN writers agree, Clemson has best entrance in college football

It’s no secret that Clemson possesses the most unique entrance in college football.

In just a few short weeks the Tigers will leave the playing surface to board the team buses in the west end zone and drive around to the top of the hill for the “most exciting 25 seconds in college football” before they take on South Carolina State on Sept. 11 at Death Valley.

And this time the moment will be sweeter after a limited number of fans attended games last season due to COVID-19 protocols.

A panel of ESPN writers gave their thoughts on the traditions that make college football different from any other game. One of the topics the writers broke down was the best stadium entrance and the consensus pick did not surprise.

“I’ve been to Clemson only once, but what a game I saw: Clemson vs. Louisville in 2016. Deshaun Watson vs. Lamar Jackson. The Tigers’ run down the hill was absolutely electric — my second favorite moment next to hugging Ryan McGee in the press box,” Adam Rittenberg said in the discussion. “But it’s hard to top the anticipation of the team taking the buses around the stadium, assembling at Howard’s Rock and then sprinting down the hill. Can’t wait to be back in Death Valley.”

Bill Connelly echoed the same sentiment about the moment when the Tigers run down the hill.

“Clemson is definitely No. 1. The bus ride builds anticipation, and the hill itself adds some lovely ‘Oh man, what if one of them slips and falls?; anxiety, too. It’s perfect,” he said.

Heather Dinich, David Wilson and Andrea Adelson each mentioned the Tigers’ tradition in their answer as well.

While Clemson fans have to wait an extra week to see the Tigers run down the hill, Clemson opens the season against Georgia at Bank of America Stadium on Sept. 4 in the Duke’s Mayo Classic.