Freshmen Photo Gallery: Clemson opens camp

Football season is officially underway for the Tigers. Clemson opened camp Friday afternoon with a number of new faces.
Check out some of the action in TCI’s Freshmen Photo Gallery.
Photos by Dawson Powers.
Clemson opened fall camp on Friday in high spirits in preparation for the 2021 season. The media was allowed to observe the entirety of the opening practice at the practice fields behind the Allen Reeves (…)
Football season officially arrived for Clemson on Friday with the Tigers holding their first practice of fall camp at the practice fields behind the Allen Reeves Football Complex. The practice lasted (…)
Clemson is in good shape entering fall camp in terms of vaccination percentage. This past week the NCAA released protocols for teams that differentiated testing requirements for student-athletes based on (…)
Speaking with reporters prior to practice on Friday, Dabo Swinney was asked about a talented, true freshman offensive lineman. Tristan Leigh (6-6, 290) is preparing for the first season of his collegiate career. (…)
Dabo Swinney was more than excited to address reporters as he gets set to begin his 19th year at Clemson and his 13th as the Tigers’ head coach. Friday marked the beginning of fall camp, which is just 29 days (…)
In his own words, Justyn Ross is thankful to be back. Shortly after Clemson coach Dabo Swinney announced Clemson’s star wideout had been fully cleared from the neck injury that cost him all of the 2020 (…)
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said Fred Davis will face “a lot of consequences” for his involvement in a car wreck late last month that resulted in a reckless driving charge for the Tigers’ cornerback. (…)
Justyn Ross is back. Well, almost. Ross has been given full medical clearance by his doctor. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney announced the news before the Tigers’ first practice Friday pending some final paperwork. (…)
When Clemson begins fall camp on Friday, the offensive line is going to really sharpen its teeth going up against its own defensive line. The Tigers’ defensive front is considered the best in the country. (…)
Former Clemson offensive lineman Jackson Carman is already receiving some praise for his performance so far for the Cincinnati Bengals. In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said on (…)