Justyn Ross releases statement on his return

By August 6, 2021 4:26 pm

In his own words, Justyn Ross is thankful to be back.

Shortly after Clemson coach Dabo Swinney announced Clemson’s star wideout had been fully cleared from the neck injury that cost him all of the 2020 season, Ross took to social media to address his return, saying in a statement “it’s a blessing” to be back in the fold.

“I am so thankful to my family, coaches and teammates for their support, to the Clemson trainers and doctors fore their hard work, and to my surgeon Dr. Okonkwo for believing this was possible,” Ross said in his statement. “I’m grateful I had access to so many experts to help me heal and give me the chance to determine my own future.”

Read Ross’ full statement on Instagram below.

