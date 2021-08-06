Swinney: Leigh's in a good place physically, but how quickly can he learn?

Speaking with reporters prior to practice on Friday, Dabo Swinney was asked about a talented, true freshman offensive lineman.

Tristan Leigh (6-6, 290) is preparing for the first season of his collegiate career.

Swinney offered his thoughts on the former five-star prospect.

“Obviously, he’s a big, physical kid,” Swinney said. “This is just a starting point for him. The biggest thing I’m looking for is how quickly can he learn what to do? Physically, he’s got some natural attributes. He’s nowhere near where he’s going to be a year from now, two years from now, [even] six months from now as he gets into the strength and conditioning program, just the holistic approach that we have here.

“The main thing right of the gate is where’s his head? I think the physical part will come pretty easily to him. If you watch him play, that’s one of his greatest attributes.”

Swinney often relates back to high school when trying to get his true freshmen caught up to speed. He asks if they were better football players in their freshman or junior season.

The answer is always a resounding “yes,” because the game becomes a lot slower over time.

“When the game is slower, you got a little more swag, you got confidence. You carry yourself differently, you anticipate differently,” Swinney said. “You know the system. You’re not thinking, you’re just playing ball. Then all those great attributes you have, they go to a higher level. That’s the thing about coming into college, it’s such an adjustment from a physical standpoint and a mental standpoint and a structure standpoint.”

Swinney can see where Leigh’s at from a physical standpoint, but beyond that, he doesn’t have much more information.

That’s what intrigues Clemson’s head coach, though.

“I think physically, he’s in a good place,” Swinney said, “But, I haven’t been in a meeting with him. I haven’t watched him after three days of installation. I have no idea. So, how is he going to manage that? Because you can have all those great attributes, but if you get loaded down with that stuff…some guys process it quicker than others, then all of a sudden you’re not playing as confident, you’re playing tentative, you’re not playing as physical, at any position on the field.”

There is one thing in particular that Swinney is looking for out of Leigh as the true freshman continues to develop, especially during fall camp.

“Where is he mentally? That’s really the main thing I’m looking for,” he said. “How quick can he pick things up? Then, he has a chance to compete.”

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!