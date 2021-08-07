Clemson among top schools for Alabama 4-star defensive lineman

One of the nation’s best defensive linemen in the 2023 class named Clemson among his top schools Saturday.

Highland Home (Ala.) High School four-star Keldric Faulk announced his top 5 via social media and included the Tigers along with Alabama, Auburn, Florida State and Tennessee.

“They definitely hold one of the top spots as far as [my] recruitment goes,” Faulk told The Clemson Insider back in July.

Faulk (6-5, 248) is ranked as No. 16 defensive linemen in the 2023 class by 247Sports, while ESPN considers him the No. 9 defensive linemen in the country. He is the No. 6 prospect in the state of Alabama and No. 81 overall prospect regardless of position according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Faulk made an unofficial visit to Clemson’s campus back in June and participated in a session of Dabo Swinney Camp.

“I really liked the visit,” Faulk said. “They made me feel welcome to be there. And what stood out to me the most would be the family atmosphere.”

He made sure to include Clemson in his top group of schools, even though he doesn’t currently hold an offer from the Tigers just yet.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!