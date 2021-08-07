Clemson Football pokes fun at sixth-year club

Clemson Football poked fun at the sixth-year club on Twitter Saturday.

The social media team brought headshots of the Tigers from their freshman season in 2016 for them to hold up while they stretched ahead of their sixth fall camp in the program.

The transformations are pretty crazy to look at and the player seemed to enjoy it.

