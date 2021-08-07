'Family vibes' drew this Class of 2022 commit to Clemson

Ahead of his arrival to Clemson, Calvert Clark continues to better his relationship with Monte Lee and the rest of the Tigers’ coaching staff.

Hailing from North Carolina’s Charlotte Christian School, the Class of 2022 commit is a big athlete, who can play just about anywhere. His fastball sits around 92 mph, he has plus stuff on the mound and great bat speed at the plate.

The plan for Clark (6-4, 205), a right-handed thrower and batter, is to be a pitcher and a position player when he arrives at Clemson.

Clark recently caught up with The Clemson Insider regarding his long-standing connection with the program and his thoughts on his incoming class.

“It’s been great,” Clark said of the relationship he’s been able to build with Clemson’s coaching staff over the past couple of years. “I’ve talked with Coach Lee quite a bit and getting to know him has definitely been great.

Clark’s head coach at Charlotte Christian, Greg Simmons, goes way back with Lee.

“When we have our conversations, it’s really never always about baseball,” he said.

It’s more personable, Lee will ask Clark how his family’s doing and things of that nature. While Lee came and saw Clark pitch this summer, he didn’t offer any advice or critiques, rather, he congratulated Clark on a job well done.

That’s the type of welcoming atmosphere Lee is creating and part of the reason why Clark wanted to commit to Clemson nearly two years ago.

“They’ve always been able to get away from the baseball side,” Clark said, “Because there’s life after baseball. Coach Lee and Coach See, they do a great job of keeping it loose in a way.”

Dating back to when Clark verbally committed to Clemson, he was in the car with his mom driving around Tiger Town and was immediately blown away.

“As soon as I got on the baseball field, I was like wow, this place is absolutely beautiful,” he said. “I really didn’t get that feeling, like that home atmosphere of any other university that I’ve been to. It’s definitely just the family vibes and just the feel of the campus.”

Clark is excited about the prospect of Clemson’s incoming 2022 recruiting class.

In fact, he was just down in Hoover (Ala.) with a couple of his future teammates for the East Coast Pro Showcase at the Hoover Met Complex from Aug. 2-5.

“Just a bunch of dudes that are going to work hard,” Clark said when asked what Clemson fans can expect out of the ‘22 class. “Our team is going to be really good and really competitive. We talk about it all the time, it kind of gives me chills.”

Clark wants to be a part of the class that helps change the tide at Clemson, but he still has another season of high school baseball before he officially enrolls.

With that being said, he’s looking to “go out with a bang” and lead Charlotte Christian to another State Championship, which is always the goal.

What would Clark constitute as his strengths on the diamond?

“Definitely being a leader on the field,” he said. “Being vocal, especially to some of the younger guys, just showing them the way. The way things need to be done.”

