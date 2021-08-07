Notebook: Day 2 observations of Clemson's defense

Clemson returned to the practice fields behind the Allen Reeves Football Complex late Saturday afternoon for the second day of fall camp. Here’s what The Clemson Insider observed on the defensive side of the ball during the two-and-a-half hour practice, which was open to the media.

Cornerback Fred Davis practiced for the second straight day. It doesn’t appear the punishment for his reckless driving charge will include any missed practice time.

Clemson continued to heavily rotate along the defensive line, particularly on the edges. Justin Mascoll and Xavier Thomas got many of the reps at first-team defensive end. Myles Murphy and K.J. Henry repped at second team there. The Tigers have the kind of depth at that position any team would envy.

A possible wrinkle for Thomas and the defense: The senior was being used as a stand-up end in certain packages.

Senior Tyler Davis and sophomore Bryan Bresee got most of the reps with the ones at defensive tackle. Ruke Orhorhoro rotated in there at times. Tre Williams and Darnell Jeffries repped with the second team on the interior of the defensive line.

Mascoll showed off some of his athleticism at one point during team periods. The 6-foot-3, 255-pounder dropped into coverage and extended to break up a pass along the sideline.

At one point during team periods, cornerback Andrew Booth collided with receiver E.J. Williams after Williams caught a pass, which drew the ire of head coach Dabo Swinney once Williams began limping. Swinney used some choice words in telling Booth to get off the field, telling him that Williams needed to worry about catching passes and getting upfield rather than potential injuries from collisions. Williams took more reps later, so his injury didn’t appear serious.

Malcolm Green repped some at nickel during individual drills and team periods. Tyler Venables also got some nickel reps. Mario Goodrich, another player Swinney mentioned that will cross-train at nickel and corner during camp, repped exclusively on the outside.

Freshman Andrew Mukuba appears to be a player the Tigers are cross-training on the back end. He’s listed on the roster as a safety but also repped some at corner.

Linebacker Jake Venables and Orhorhoro wore non-contact jerseys. So did freshman defensive lineman Payton Page.

Linebacker Sergio Allen intercepted Hunter Helms during skelly period.

As a way to simulate game pressure for his kicker, Swinney ended the practice by putting 2 seconds on the clock and having B.T. Potter attempt a 41-yard field goal. Potter pulled the first kick left, so the rest of the team had to run. Potter then split the uprights with his second kick and had to run while the rest of the team watched.