Podcast: Lots of news, notes from first day of preseason camp

Podcast: Lots of news, notes from first day of preseason camp

Football

Podcast: Lots of news, notes from first day of preseason camp

By August 7, 2021 9:57 am

By |

Clemson began preseason camp Friday on the practice fields behind the Allen Reeves Football complex in Clemson.

Levon Kirkland and myself breakdown the first day of camp. Kirkland shares some of his best camp stories from his playing days at Clemson. We also have an interview with Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, weigh-ins and much more.

You can listen to today’s podcast here (LINK), or listen to it and download it where you listen to all of your podcast at either Apple Podcasts, Stitcher or Spotify.

Photo by Dawson Powers

, , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
42m

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was starting camp for the 40th time as a player and coach Friday afternoon.  Swinney was in rare form when he met with the media before the Tigers hit the field. Watch Swinney’s (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home