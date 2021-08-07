Podcast: Lots of news, notes from first day of preseason camp

By Will Vandervort | August 7, 2021 9:57 am ET

Clemson began preseason camp Friday on the practice fields behind the Allen Reeves Football complex in Clemson.

Levon Kirkland and myself breakdown the first day of camp. Kirkland shares some of his best camp stories from his playing days at Clemson. We also have an interview with Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, weigh-ins and much more.

You can listen to today’s podcast here (LINK), or listen to it and download it where you listen to all of your podcast at either Apple Podcasts, Stitcher or Spotify.

—Photo by Dawson Powers