Swinney Day 1 Camp Report

Football

August 7, 2021

By |

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was starting camp for the 40th time as a player and coach Friday afternoon.  Swinney was in rare form when he met with the media before the Tigers hit the field.

Watch Swinney’s almost 50 minute press conference.

