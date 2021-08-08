Former Tiger inks with NFL team

A former Clemson offensive lineman has inked with an NFL team.

The Chicago Bears announced on Sunday they have signed former Tiger offensive lineman Gage Cervenka.

One of the strongest players in Clemson history, Cervenka set the program position record for bench press reps at 225 pounds (44). The Greenwood, S.C., native redshirted as a defensive tackle before switching to offensive line in August 2016.

Cevenka served as the backup center during the entire 2017 season before earning a starting role at guard (and one spot start at center) in 2018, then was a second-team All-ACC selection in 2019 when he played 768 snaps in 15 games (all starts), helping Clemson finish fourth in the nation in points per game (43.9) and fifth in total offense (school-record 528.7 yards per game).

Cervenka visited with the Bears earlier this week and was on Chicago’s offseason roster in May.

#Bears roster move:

We have signed OL Gage Cervenka. — Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) August 8, 2021

