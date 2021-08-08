'He was just the best': Dabo Swinney fondly recalls Bobby Bowden's interactions, impact

When Florida State coaching legend Bobby Bowden publicly revealed last month he had a terminal illness, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney admitted he’d known about Bowden’s condition for a couple of weeks.

Bowden succumbed to his fight with what was later revealed to be pancreatic cancer Sunday. Bowden, known most for leading FSU to 315 wins, 12 ACC titles and a pair of national championships in his 34 years in charge of the Seminoles’ program before retiring after the 2009 season, was 91 years old.

During Clemon’s appearance at the annual ACC media kickoff in Charlotte shortly after Bowden’s diagnosis went public, Swinney reflected not only on his interactions with the College Football Hall of Famer over the years but also Bowden’s impact on the sport.

“He was just the best,” Swinney told reporters.

Check out Swinney’s full comments, including a few stories about Bowden, below.

–Video from Postgame Central