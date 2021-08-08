Lawrence shows some love to Jags fans after scrimmage

Trevor Lawrence is already endearing himself to Jacksonville Jaguars fans.

Following the Jags’ first official scrimmage of training camp Sunday, their No. 1 overall pick showed some love to the fans in attendance at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville.

Lawrence hung around after the scrimmage to autograph mini footballs, which he threw to fans.

Lawrence isn’t wasting any time becoming a fan favorite in Jacksonville, like he was at Clemson.

