Sad Day for College Football

The world of College Football lost a legend on Sunday. Former Florida State head coach Bobby Bowden passed away.

In July, Bowden announced he had a terminal illness, which his son Terry confirmed to ESPN was pancreatic cancer.

Bowden was a college football head coach for 47 years, including his last 34 at Florida State. He complied a 377-129-4 record as a head coach, the second-winningest coach in the history of college football. He led the Seminoles to two national championships (1993, 1999) and to a record 14 consecutive top 5 finishes in the AP Poll from 1987-2000. He retired from coaching in 2009 and is the ACC’s all-time winningest coach with 173 wins.

Today we lost a legend but you never lose a legacy. Rest In Peace Coach Bowden pic.twitter.com/f7pQpUPqbJ — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) August 8, 2021

Dabo Swinney said Bowden is the model for coaching and was such a great example of not losing sight of what is truly important in life.

“He was a man of faith. A great husband, a great father. He loved his community. He was loyal. He was committed. He loved his players and he was funny. He had a grace to him,” Swinney said. “He was tough, and the model of consistency … I mean the absolute model of consistency, he is a special human being.”

Bowden last visited Clemson two years ago after just turning 90 years old. He came in and did chapel for the players and then spoke with Swinney and visited for over an hour.

“He was 90-years-old and just the conversation was fascinating,” Swinney said.

We send our prayers out to the Bowden family.