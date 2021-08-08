Tiger players share which teammates they're most excited to see in fall camp

Fall camp is underway and Clemson’s football players are getting ready for the 2021 season that is right around the corner.

Check out a fun video from Clemson Football where some of the Tigers’ players share which teammates they are most excited to see in fall camp:

Which teammate are you most excited to watch in fall camp? pic.twitter.com/8oU60t8iqs — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) August 8, 2021

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!