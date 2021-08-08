What They Are Saying: Powell's good start with Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are loaded with talent at receiver, but rookie Cornell Powell is getting some attention for his play with the Chiefs.

In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said about Powell on Twitter.

Hello. The #Chiefs are off Sunday, but here is my latest training camp notebook: https://t.co/Kioq4S2iTt — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 1, 2021

Cornell Powell with a nice catch, but doesn't get 2 feet down.pic.twitter.com/etXvOkJ6aa — Chiefs Core (@ChiefsCore) August 3, 2021

Cornell Powell’s route running ability is special. He just turned and burned down field. — KC Sports Report (@kcsportsreport) August 3, 2021

A little Red Zone action with rookie wide receiver Cornell Powell pic.twitter.com/MTcCcbBXjY — Kingdom Kast (@KingdomKast) August 5, 2021

Cornell Powell with the the RedZone TDpic.twitter.com/3zgct4v70x — Chiefs Core (@ChiefsCore) August 6, 2021