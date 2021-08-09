Clemson among top schools for one of nation's best safeties

August 9, 2021

One of the nation’s top safeties named Clemson among his top schools Monday night via social media.

Four-star class of 2023 prospect Rahmir Stewart of Imhotep Institute (Philadelphia, Penn.) narrowed down his list of 30-plus offers when he announced his top 12 schools, which include Clemson along with Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Southern Cal and Texas A&M.

Stewart (6-0, 195) is ranked as the country’s No. 4 safety in the 2023 class by both 247Sports and the 247Sports Composite. He is the No. 60 overall prospect in the class, per the composite rankings.

Clemson extended an offer to Stewart in June.

