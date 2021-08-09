Clemson in final 5 for 5-star LB

Clemson is among five finalists for a five-star linebacker in the class of 2023.

Andrean High School (Merrillville, Ind.)’s Drayk Bowen dropped a top five on social media Monday afternoon that featured the Tigers along with LSU, Auburn, Indiana and Notre Dame.

“I would like to thank all of the coaches and staff who have taken the time to build a relationship with me over the summer,” Bowen wrote in a Twitter post. “Thank you to my parents for driving me around between baseball games and football visits all summer. I will be focusing on these 5 schools.”

Bowen, who holds over two dozen offers, was previously working with a top 12 comprised of the aforementioned schools as well as Michigan, NC State, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech.

Bowen received an offer from Clemson on June 1 and visited campus June 9. He left Tiger Town feeling a great vibe from his time around the football players and staff.

“The huge family atmosphere,” Bowen said to The Clemson Insider regarding what stood out about the visit. “The players could go to the coaches, and they all connected with each other really well.”

A 2023 Under Armour All-America Game commitment, Bowen (6-2, 215) is rated as a five-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite, which considers him the No. 2 linebacker and No. 23 overall prospect in the 2023 class.

