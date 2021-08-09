Football’s future was definitely fueled on Sunday

Leave it to one of the game’s greatest players to point out what we all have seen but have done little about.

In the last few years, the game of football has been under attack. We have heard former players, legendary players, say they do not want their children playing football, because it is too dangerous.

Thank goodness Peyton Manning is not one of those players.

During his acceptance speech into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Sunday night, the former Tennessee, Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos star said he is not done with the game and he never will be.

“I am committed to ensuring its future and I hope you will join me in that commitment. As members of this honored [2021] class, we have a commitment to make this game stronger, from the corner playground to the most celebrated stadiums,” Manning said. “During the past two years, the game of football has been challenged by an explosion of sports and entertainment options, safety concerns, erupting social justice issues and a world-wide pandemic. Displaced fans have taken on an entirely new meaning, as our stadiums have been shutdown and our fans shut out. We certainly should not walk away now.”

Manning was not the only new Hall of Famer defending the game that means so much to him and millions of fans around the country. John Lynch, who played 15 years in the NFL for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos, pointed out how football is the one sport that brings everyone together, no matter where they come from or what their political views might be. On the football field, none of that matters.

“In football, we quickly discover that we are only as strong as our weakest link, and if we are to achieve the goals that we set for ourselves, we must all learn to play together and pull together,” the former safety said. “Each of us comes from a different walk of life. But when we huddle up, we huddle up as a team. It does not matter where we come from or your background. All that matters is the fulfillment of one goal – victory.

“Tonight, I advocate that we take the lead of football and huddle up as people, as a great nation. Let’s fine the common ground through our shared values. Let’s celebrate and learn from our differences.”

Like Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has pointed out several times through the years, football is a game that brings us all together. It is one of the few things where, no matter who is sitting beside us, we high-five or hug a complete stranger after every touchdown, sack or big play.

Football is a common bond we all share and we all love. And like Manning said, now it is time for us to come together and make sure it continues to grow and prosper, so our children’s children can grow to appreciate the game we all love so much.

“When we leave this stage tonight, it is no longer about us. It is about cultivating the game that has given so much to us,” Manning said. “It is about nurturing football to live and thrive another day, another year, decade, and another generation. It is about guaranteeing that kids everywhere can learn, bond, grow and have fun with every flag pulled, every tackle made, every pass thrown, every run, block, sack, and touchdown scored.

“The audience here tonight is made up of diehard fans who feel football deep in your bones. Now, we may have ignited the fire, but you have fanned the flames. Inevitably, those flames will have been whipped by the winds of change, but they don’t need to smolder. The future of this game is ours to shape. We just need to take tomorrow on our shoulders as readily as we donned our pads before each game. Let this moment become a cherished memory, and then remember, a legacy is only worthwhile when there is a future to fuel. God bless you and God bless football.”

