Hopkins sets the record straight about his practice habits

Deandre Hopkins has faced a lot of criticism in the past regarding his practice habits. The former Clemson and former Houston Texans, and current Arizona Cardinals wideout, has missed a lot of practices for what are often labeled as non-injury related, veteran days off.

Hopkins set the record straight about his practice habits while speaking to reporters recently, clearing the air about his work ethic and willingness to compete at practice.

“I like grinding. I love practice,” he said, via Cards Wire. “I think a big misconception about somebody like me is just he doesn’t like practicing.”

Hopkins explained that an ankle procedure he has had, is something he has to keep tabs on.

“I have what is called a tightrope in my ankle and a lot of players don’t go out and perform very well after that,” he said. “I’ve had it in there for three years.”

Despite missing plenty of practice time, Hopkins always shows up for games and performs when it matters most. The five-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler has played in all 16 games in six of his eight seasons in the NFL, and played in 15 games in each of the other two seasons.

Hopkins has 747 career receptions for 10,009 yards and 60 touchdowns in 126 career games.

