NFL Tiger gives injury update

NFL Tiger gives injury update

Football

NFL Tiger gives injury update

By August 9, 2021 4:45 pm

By |

A former Clemson defensive lineman is back on track after suffering a season-ending injury in the NFL in 2020.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle D.J. Reader missed the final 11 games of last season after injuring his quad in Week 5.

Reader told reporters recently that he feels “pretty good” and is ready for preseason action.

“I think it’s super important for me just to get those live game reps, just get more confidence in that leg,” Reader said, via the Cincinnati Enquirer. I think I feel pretty good. I’m not really favoring it. I don’t think about it when I’m playing.”

Reader, who signed a four-year, $53 million contract with the Bengals prior to last season, tallied 19 tackles in five games before the injury.

Reader spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Houston Texans from 2016-19 after being selected by the franchise in the fifth round (166th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft.

For his career, Reader has recorded 158 total tackles and 6.5 sacks.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

3hr

Clemson is among five finalists for a five-star linebacker in the class of 2023. Andrean High School (Merrillville, Ind.)’s Drayk Bowen dropped a top five on social media Monday afternoon that featured the (…)

5hr

Head Coach Monte Lee announced the signing of 16 recent high school graduates, two Division I transfers and one junior college transfer to the program on Monday. All 19 newcomers are eligible to wear a Clemson (…)

5hr

Over the weekend Georgia faced a bit of a coaching shakeup. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart announced on Sunday night that special teams coordinator Scott Cochran took a step back as the team’s special (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home