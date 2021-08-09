What They Are Saying: Lawrence shines during Jags' scrimmage

Football

By August 9, 2021 3:01 pm

Trevor Lawrence balled out on Sunday in the Jacksonville Jaguars’ first official scrimmage of training camp at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville.

The former Clemson quarterback completed 21 of his 26 passes and threw for three touchdowns while making some impressive throws, including a beautiful deep ball to wide receiver Laquon Treadwell that got a lot of attention on social media.

Check out what they are saying on Twitter about Lawrence’s impressive showing at the Jags’ scrimmage:

