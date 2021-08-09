What They Are Saying: Lawrence shines during Jags' scrimmage

Trevor Lawrence balled out on Sunday in the Jacksonville Jaguars’ first official scrimmage of training camp at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville.

The former Clemson quarterback completed 21 of his 26 passes and threw for three touchdowns while making some impressive throws, including a beautiful deep ball to wide receiver Laquon Treadwell that got a lot of attention on social media.

Check out what they are saying on Twitter about Lawrence’s impressive showing at the Jags’ scrimmage:

Can watch this throw from Trevor Lawrence all day 😍 (🎥 @Jaguars) pic.twitter.com/3APsu6VA3r — PFF (@PFF) August 8, 2021

Trevor Lawrence is the best #1 pick since ___??pic.twitter.com/I7XhfDZ2CE — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) August 8, 2021

99-yard drive from Trevor Lawrence and the starting O. Ends with a Shenault touchdown from Lawrence, who was 7 of 9 on the drive. — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) August 8, 2021

Trevor Lawrence with 2 nice throws back to back 20 plus yard throw to Jamal Agnew and then a 20 plus yard throw to Tevin Jones Makes it look easy — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) August 8, 2021

Jaguars Scrimmage Passing Chart 🏈 🏈🏈 Trevor Lawrence 🐐 21 for 26 3 TDS pic.twitter.com/cLHUiCvDHW — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) August 8, 2021

I think we’re going to see a lot of touchdowns from Trevor Lawrence🙏🏾🧿 pic.twitter.com/8KeHQsMykf — 🅱️RIJ (@JagSwag32) August 8, 2021

Get ready to see a lot more of this in Jacksonville, baby! Trevor Lawrence is the real deal. #Duuuval https://t.co/oRUi8Xmhqy — Travis Akers (@travisakers) August 8, 2021

Sunday Zone Blitz 1.The Jaguars held a mock game inside TIAA Bank Field Sunday in front of about 15,500 fans; QB Trevor Lawrence: “It was great. It was nice having a little change of scenery, and having the fans out here is always awesome…” — John Oehser (@JohnOehser) August 8, 2021

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!