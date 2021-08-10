Clemson's veteran defense 'ready for the moment' of marquee opener

There’s no escaping the magnitude of the season-opening moment awaiting Clemson.

The Tigers’ marquee matchup with Georgia on Sept. 4 will officially be a top-5 clash following the release of the preseason coaches poll Tuesday. Clemson was ranked No. 2 while the Bulldogs came in at No. 5.

Not only is it a chance for Clemson to immediately start building its resume for a seventh straight College Football Playoff berth, but the Tigers may very well not get an opportunity this good to do so the rest of the season. The only other ACC teams to appear in the coaches poll are North Carolina (No. 9) and Miami (No. 16), and Clemson won’t play either of those Coastal Division teams unless the Tigers were to meet one in the ACC championship game.

So the moment looms large, but those who are a part of Clemson’s defense insist it won’t be too big for them.

“I think we’re definitely ready for the moment,” senior safety Nolan Turner said.

Turner has good reason to believe that. It would be one thing if the defense was starting over with a bunch of players who weren’t used to performing on the big stage, but that’s not the case with Clemson.

In fact, it’s quite the opposite.

The Tigers have all but one regular defensive starter back from last year’s 10-win team. Seven linemen on the roster have started at least one game along what should be one of the country’s deepest, most experienced defensive fronts. Meanwhile, the second and third levels are led by a couple of sixth-year players in Turner and middle linebacker James Skalski, who’ve combined to play in 111 games during their time at Clemson.

Skalski and Turner were both around for the Tigers’ last two national titles in 2016 and 2018. Every defensive starter and many of their backups have played in at least one ACC title game and one CFP game.

The ACC championship game is annually played at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, the same site as this year’s opener. So the Tigers will also have a good bit of familiarity with their surroundings.

“We’ve played in a lot of big games, and we know this is going to be a huge game,” Turner said. “We’re really looking forward to it. Excited to have the crowd back and be in a stadium like Charlotte. The atmosphere is going to be incredible.

“I think it definitely brings a lot of value being in those games and those situations before and kind of keeping that poise and that composure and not letting the moment be too big for you.”

Ironically enough, with Turner and Xavier Thomas deciding to return to school for another season and Justin Foster changing his mind after initially announcing his retirement from football, the only real attrition for Clemson’s defense this offseason was the dismissal of cornerback Derion Kendrick, who’s in line to face his former team now that he’s at Georgia. But there’s experience to make up for that, too.

Andrew Booth Jr., Mario Goodrich, Malcolm Greene and Sheridan Jones are still around at corner after combining for 19 starts last season. Fifth-year senior Baylon Spector joins Skalski among the starters at linebacker, and sophomore linemen Bryan Bresee and Myles Murphy will be looking to build on their freshmen All-America seasons.

They helped Clemson finish second in the ACC in points and rushing yards allowed last season. Last year’s unit also ranked ninth nationally in interceptions and second in tackles for loss.

This year’s defense will need to play like a more veteran group in order to give the Tigers a better chance than they had the last time they saw a top-5 opponent. Clemson yielded more than 600 yards to Ohio State in a 21-point playoff loss its last time out, a performance Spector said left the defense feeling embarrassed.

But being blinded by the bright lights of the national stage the Tigers’ defense will find itself on come the first Saturday in September? That’s not something the unit is particularly worried about.

“One of our goals is to win the opener, and we’re going to prepare the same,” Spector said. “But we’re excited for sure.”

