Former Tiger released by pro team

By August 10, 2021 3:32 pm

A former Clemson football player was released by a professional football team on Tuesday.

The Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League announced on Twitter that they released quarterback Kelly Bryant.

Bryant played for the Tigers from 2015-18 and graduated from Clemson before transferring to Missouri during the 2018 season to finish out his college career.

He started for Clemson in 2017 and led the team to an undefeated regular season, ACC Championship and appearance in the College Football Playoff.

