Mascoll poised for breakout year

After Day 3 of fall camp on Monday at the practice fields behind the Allen Reeves Football complex defensive tackle Bryan Bresee noted that in his view Justin Mascoll was ready for a breakout year this season.

“I’m going to go with Justin Mascoll he was really good all spring and even now and this he’s worked hard in the weight room and running this offseason so I think he’ll have a breakout year,” Bresee said.

“He was really good last year but just brought things to a different level this year. Everything leveled up in his game and off the field stuff just looks really good to me.”

Mascoll played in all 12 games last season and started in nine at defensive end. The junior defensive tackle recorded 29 tackles, 4.5 tackles-for-loss, two sacks and a fumble recovery in 2020.

Defensive coordinator Brent Venables also noticed the next level play of Mascoll through the first four days of camp and is excited to see what he bring to the field in full pads later this week.

“The thing about Justin is that he always plays so hard, he’s physical and he loves to compete,” Venables said after Tuesday’s practice. “Justin has done a lot of nice things and I expect a good year from him. He loves to come to practice so he brings the best out of other guys.”

Venables noted the qualities that make Mascoll a great competitor on the practice field.

“Justin has a great work ethic, loves to practice, loves to compete,” Venables said. “He’s a great example of what development looks like and he’s put in the work and got length and size, toughness, effort, he’s explosive, a very physical player and he’s a humble guy. He’s always ready for his opportunity.”

