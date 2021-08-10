Photo Gallery from Monday's Practice

Football

August 10, 2021 8:17 am

Clemson held their third day of camp Monday afternoon.  The Clemson Insider was on hand for some of the action.

Check out 180 pictures from the practice in TCI’s Photo Gallery

