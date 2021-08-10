Watson back at practice, but will he play this weekend?

August 10, 2021

After missing a week of practice with the Houston Texans, Deshaun Watson returned to the field on Monday and Tuesday.

The former Clemson quarterback showed up to training camp on time at the end of July and was present for the Texans’ first five practices, taking part only in individual drills. However, when the team had its first padded practice of camp last Tuesday, Watson was missing from the field and remained absent until this week when he has been seen talking to general manager Nick Caserio and head coach David Culley.

While Watson is back on the field, he is “unlikely to play” in Houston’s preseason opener against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday at Lambeau Field, Culley told reporters Tuesday, based off the “limited reps he’s had in practice.”

Asked if he will play at all in the preseason, Culley had no comment.

On Tuesday morning, Caserio said on SportsRadio 610 in Houston that he doesn’t expect Watson to travel to Green Bay this weekend.

Watson, who requested a trade from the Texans in January, is still facing 22 active lawsuits alleging sexual assault or misconduct. He reported to training camp in order to avoid being fined $50,000 for each day of camp missed.

