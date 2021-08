By Staff Reports | August 11, 2021 1:13 pm ET

USA Today released its preseason All-America teams Wednesday, and nobody had more picks than Clemson.

The Tigers had six players earn the honor led by sophomore defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, a first-team selection. Receiver Justyn Ross, offensive tackle Jordan McFadden, defensive end Myles Murphy, linebacker James Skalski and safety Nolan Turner were named to the second team.

Check out the full team here.