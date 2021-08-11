Clemson makes the cut for one of nation's top RBs

Clemson made the cut Wednesday for one of the country’s top running backs in the class of 2022.

Jennings (La.) four-star Trevor Etienne, of course the younger brother of former Clemson and current Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne, dropped a top five on social media featuring Clemson as well as Alabama, Florida, Georgia and LSU.

Trevor was previously working with a top 10 that he released in June comprised of the aforementioned schools along with Penn State, Florida State, Texas A&M, Auburn and Tennessee.

Trevor is ranked as high as the No. 2 all-purpose back and No. 75 overall prospect in the 2022 class regardless of position by Rivals. As a junior last season, he rushed for 1,242 yards and 22 rushing touchdowns en route to first-team Class 3A all-state recognition.

The Tigers got Trevor on campus in June for the Dabo Swinney Camp and the Elite Retreat.

