Uiagalelei to appear in national commercial

It is almost impossible to watch a college football game and not see one of the Dr. Pepper commercials in “Fansville.” Now when those commercials come on they will feature a familiar face.

Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei is the first and only athlete to appear in the Fansville ads this season and believed to be the first student-athlete to appear in a national ad campaign.

The first commercial featuring Uiagalelei premiers on Aug. 23 and the commercials will be featured throughout college football season.

“For me, NIL has been a great opportunity to be able to work with brands, to be able to do stuff like this,” Uiagalelei said in an interview with ESPN.com. “If I was playing college football five years ago, I wouldn’t be able to do this. It’s a great opportunity for people now to be able to build off their brand, make money and work on different partnerships like Dr Pepper. I’m super excited about it.”

The Dr. Pepper deal is the second announced by the Clemson quarterback after he announced a social media advertising deal with Bojangles last month.

Couldn’t get too many secrets from DJ when I spoke to him, except he didn’t have to wear face paint and he filmed in front of a green screen. “I was like a real actor,” he said with a laugh. pic.twitter.com/XOcPeu1Ait — Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) August 11, 2021

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!