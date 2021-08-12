Bulldog fans, players giving Pace 'hell'

There has always been a lot of cross over between Clemson and Georgia in terms of recruiting which fuels the bitterness between the two schools on the gridiron.

Only 73 miles separate Clemson, S.C. and Athens, Ga. and both the Tigers and Bulldogs recruit the same areas.

Clemson running back Kobe Pace hails from one of those areas in Cedartown, Georgia north of Atlanta.

After the Tigers’ first day in full pads at Jervey Meadows on Thursday the sophomore pointed out that Bulldog fans and players blow up his phone on a daily basis in anticipation of the renewal of the Clemson-Georgia rivalry in Charlotte on Sept. 4.

“Actually yeah, I get a lot of texts everyday talking about the game,” Pace said. “But I just put my phone down and keep working because I know what’s going to happen on September 4.”

The sophomore is in the midst of a heated competition at running back with Lyn-J Dixon, Darien Rencher, Phil Mafah and Will Shipley.

Pace noted that a couple guys giving him the most grief play defense for the Bulldogs in junior defensive back Tykee Smith who transferred from West Virginia and senior linebacker Adam Anderson.

But he went on to joke that they didn’t say anything that would harm him they just tell him to ‘be ready.’

“I have a lot of guys on the other side at Georgia so they text me and give me hell,” Pace said.

