Clemson picks up local commitment

By Staff Reports | August 12, 2021 9:51 am ET

The Clemson football program picked up a new commitment from a local player on Wednesday night.

Anderson (S.C.) T.L. Hanna 2022 offensive lineman/tight end Chap Pendergrass announced via social media that he has committed to the Tigers as a preferred walk-on.

Pendergrass (6-4, 270) received a PWO offer from head coach Dabo Swinney and Clemson on June 2. He made visits to South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Coastal Carolina and Appalachian State in June.

I am more than blessed to say I have committed to @ClemsonFB as a preferred walk on!! pic.twitter.com/jZqZNwF8J4 — Chap Pendergrass (@ChapPendergrass) August 12, 2021

